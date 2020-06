Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

One of the largest units in Fairlington. 2 Bedrooms on main level with living room, dining area, kitchen & bath, HWF. Lower level with den, recreation room and 2nd full bath. Please note that the lower level cannot be used for sleeping / bedrooms.Deck and Fenced back yard. Recently painted, refinished hardwood floors, new hvac system, new lower bath and updates in upper bath, kitchen with raised ceiling. Newer windows. Community has pools and tennis courts. Parking. OWC small pets.