2840 S ABINGDON ST #C1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

You'll love living in this stunning and spacious one bedroom condo filled with natural light, wood floors throughout, newly updated bath and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white wood cabinets & granite counter tops,. Enjoy the view from your own top floor private balcony. Steps away from swimming pool, tennis courts and the community center. This home is located in an established charming neighborhood near public transportation, major highways, shops at Shirlington Village and shops at Bradlee Shopping Center, Minutes to DC airport, Pentagon, Mark Center, Potomac Yards/ National Landing, Crystal City , Old Town Alexandria, Del Ray, Ballston, Clarendon, Rosslyn, Court House and Washington, DC. Welcome home!