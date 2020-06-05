All apartments in Arlington
Last updated December 5 2019 at 9:26 AM

2840 S ABINGDON ST #C1

2840 South Abingdon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2840 South Abingdon Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
You'll love living in this stunning and spacious one bedroom condo filled with natural light, wood floors throughout, newly updated bath and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white wood cabinets & granite counter tops,. Enjoy the view from your own top floor private balcony. Steps away from swimming pool, tennis courts and the community center. This home is located in an established charming neighborhood near public transportation, major highways, shops at Shirlington Village and shops at Bradlee Shopping Center, Minutes to DC airport, Pentagon, Mark Center, Potomac Yards/ National Landing, Crystal City , Old Town Alexandria, Del Ray, Ballston, Clarendon, Rosslyn, Court House and Washington, DC. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 S ABINGDON ST #C1 have any available units?
2840 S ABINGDON ST #C1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2840 S ABINGDON ST #C1 have?
Some of 2840 S ABINGDON ST #C1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 S ABINGDON ST #C1 currently offering any rent specials?
2840 S ABINGDON ST #C1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 S ABINGDON ST #C1 pet-friendly?
No, 2840 S ABINGDON ST #C1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2840 S ABINGDON ST #C1 offer parking?
Yes, 2840 S ABINGDON ST #C1 offers parking.
Does 2840 S ABINGDON ST #C1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2840 S ABINGDON ST #C1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 S ABINGDON ST #C1 have a pool?
Yes, 2840 S ABINGDON ST #C1 has a pool.
Does 2840 S ABINGDON ST #C1 have accessible units?
No, 2840 S ABINGDON ST #C1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 S ABINGDON ST #C1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2840 S ABINGDON ST #C1 has units with dishwashers.

