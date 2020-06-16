All apartments in Arlington
Last updated August 14 2019

2814 S Arlington Ridge Rd

2814 South Arlington Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

2814 South Arlington Ridge Road, Arlington, VA 22206
Arlington Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/15/19 Spectacular 4 bedroom two and half bath single family home located in Arlington VA. The home is conveniently located a mile from the Pentagon City Metro and will be neighbors to Amazon soon!!

Property Highlights:

- 4 Bedrooms ( 3 upstairs and 1 in the basement)
- 2.5 bathroos
- Hardwood Floors throughout
- Fireplace in living room
- Separate dining room
- Gas cooking
- Deck off kitchen
- Huge fenced backyard
- Finished basement with bathroom
- Bedrooms all have ceiling fans
- Central AC
- W/D in home
- Off street parking
- Pet friendly with $200 deposit

AVAILABLE NOW!!

LANDLORD WILL PAINT ALL ROOMS BACK TO NEUTRAL COLOR

(RLNE5068255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 S Arlington Ridge Rd have any available units?
2814 S Arlington Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2814 S Arlington Ridge Rd have?
Some of 2814 S Arlington Ridge Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2814 S Arlington Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2814 S Arlington Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 S Arlington Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2814 S Arlington Ridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2814 S Arlington Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2814 S Arlington Ridge Rd offers parking.
Does 2814 S Arlington Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 S Arlington Ridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 S Arlington Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 2814 S Arlington Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2814 S Arlington Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 2814 S Arlington Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 S Arlington Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2814 S Arlington Ridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
