2814 S Arlington Ridge Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Available 08/15/19 Spectacular 4 bedroom two and half bath single family home located in Arlington VA. The home is conveniently located a mile from the Pentagon City Metro and will be neighbors to Amazon soon!!



Property Highlights:



- 4 Bedrooms ( 3 upstairs and 1 in the basement)

- 2.5 bathroos

- Hardwood Floors throughout

- Fireplace in living room

- Separate dining room

- Gas cooking

- Deck off kitchen

- Huge fenced backyard

- Finished basement with bathroom

- Bedrooms all have ceiling fans

- Central AC

- W/D in home

- Off street parking

- Pet friendly with $200 deposit



AVAILABLE NOW!!



LANDLORD WILL PAINT ALL ROOMS BACK TO NEUTRAL COLOR



(RLNE5068255)