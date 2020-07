2811 Arlington Blvd #201

Amenities

pet friendly pool fireplace carpet

FRESHENED UP AND LOOKING GOOD! - THE ARLINGTON APARTMENT HOME LOCATED ALONG ROUTE 50 CLOSE TO PENTAGON, DC AND SHOPS, RESTAURANTS IS FULLY AVAILABLE AND FIRST TIME RENTAL!!!



THE OWNER HAS BEEN RELOCATED AND THE PROPERTY HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW CARPET INSTALLED, PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND OTHER UPDATES AS WELL!!!



TOP FLOOR OFFERS CATHEDRAL CEILING AND A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE!!!



NICE FLOOR PLAN WITH A LARGE LIVING AREA AND SEPARATE DINING AREA!!!



2 BEDROOMS WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE AND GREAT BATHROOM WITH UPDATES!!!



THIS WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED AS WELL!!!



