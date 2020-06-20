All apartments in Arlington
2809 18TH STREET S
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

2809 18TH STREET S

2809 18th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2809 18th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Nauck

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
Charming Arlington bungalow. Fully renovated in 2011. Main level bedroom and bath. Gourmet kitchen (stainless steel appliances and granite counters) with private covered deck for grilling or relaxing. natural light and open layout with wood floors on the main level. Inviting front porch plus a private driveway. Huge flat, fenced, landscaped yard - perfect for gardening, relaxing, or playing. Close to Columbia Pike corridor, Shirlington dining and shopping, ART, Metro Bus, Capital Bike Share, trails, community center, and Army Navy Country Club. Virtual showings only until 1 June. Tenants moving out May 31. Available June 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 18TH STREET S have any available units?
2809 18TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2809 18TH STREET S have?
Some of 2809 18TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 18TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
2809 18TH STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 18TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 2809 18TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2809 18TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 2809 18TH STREET S does offer parking.
Does 2809 18TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2809 18TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 18TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 2809 18TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 2809 18TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 2809 18TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 18TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2809 18TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
