2809 18TH STREET S

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill

Charming Arlington bungalow. Fully renovated in 2011. Main level bedroom and bath. Gourmet kitchen (stainless steel appliances and granite counters) with private covered deck for grilling or relaxing. natural light and open layout with wood floors on the main level. Inviting front porch plus a private driveway. Huge flat, fenced, landscaped yard - perfect for gardening, relaxing, or playing. Close to Columbia Pike corridor, Shirlington dining and shopping, ART, Metro Bus, Capital Bike Share, trails, community center, and Army Navy Country Club. Virtual showings only until 1 June. Tenants moving out May 31. Available June 8.