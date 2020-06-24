All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:10 PM

2805 S JOYCE STREET

2805 South Joyce Street · No Longer Available
Location

2805 South Joyce Street, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
ELEGANT & CHARMING 3 BR 3 BA, 1940 Brick Colonial in Arlington. Freshly Painted & MULTIPLE UPGRADES in two bathrooms, the Open Concept Kitchen, and even New Windows! Kitchen with lovely Bay Window, SS Appliances, Granite Counters, SPECTACULAR White Cabinetry and plenty of Storage Space. Living Room with French Doors leading to the lovely SLATE PATIO and backyard. GORGEOUS refinished WOOD FLOORING on Main and Upper Levels. Lower Level with STUNNING Stone Slate Floors and a Full Bath. Additional Easy Access to LARGE floored ATTIC for abundant Storage. FOUR FIREPLACES, including one in Master Bedroom, are for Decorative Use. Very Convenient to Pentagon, National Airport, Metro, New AMAZON HQ, and the expansive amenities that the Washington DC area has to offer - theatre, restaurants, museums & entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 S JOYCE STREET have any available units?
2805 S JOYCE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 S JOYCE STREET have?
Some of 2805 S JOYCE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 S JOYCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2805 S JOYCE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 S JOYCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2805 S JOYCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2805 S JOYCE STREET offer parking?
No, 2805 S JOYCE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2805 S JOYCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 S JOYCE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 S JOYCE STREET have a pool?
No, 2805 S JOYCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2805 S JOYCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2805 S JOYCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 S JOYCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 S JOYCE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
