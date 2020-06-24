2805 S JOYCE STREET

Amenities

ELEGANT & CHARMING 3 BR 3 BA, 1940 Brick Colonial in Arlington. Freshly Painted & MULTIPLE UPGRADES in two bathrooms, the Open Concept Kitchen, and even New Windows! Kitchen with lovely Bay Window, SS Appliances, Granite Counters, SPECTACULAR White Cabinetry and plenty of Storage Space. Living Room with French Doors leading to the lovely SLATE PATIO and backyard. GORGEOUS refinished WOOD FLOORING on Main and Upper Levels. Lower Level with STUNNING Stone Slate Floors and a Full Bath. Additional Easy Access to LARGE floored ATTIC for abundant Storage. FOUR FIREPLACES, including one in Master Bedroom, are for Decorative Use. Very Convenient to Pentagon, National Airport, Metro, New AMAZON HQ, and the expansive amenities that the Washington DC area has to offer - theatre, restaurants, museums & entertainment!