2641 S WALTER REED DR #C

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Welcome to this fabulous patio home. This home offers upgraded gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets, custom tile backsplash, pantry, breakfast bar and dining area. Updated bathroom, washer/dryer in unit and open floor plan. You will enjoy the two outdoor spaces; brick walled front patio and landscaped back patio. Both patios are great for entertaining, grilling, gardening, and relaxing this summer. The Arlington is a charming community in excellent location, short walk to grocery stores, restaurants, shops at Shirlington Village and public transportation. Easy access to I-395, minutes to Washington, DC, Pentagon, Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City, National Landing/ Potomac Yards, Del Ray Alexandria, Skyline, Seven Corners, Ballston, Clarendon, Court House and Rosslyn. Pet friendly. A must see.