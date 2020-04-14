All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2641 S WALTER REED DR #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2641 S WALTER REED DR #C
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

2641 S WALTER REED DR #C

2641 South Walter Reed Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2641 South Walter Reed Drive, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome to this fabulous patio home. This home offers upgraded gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets, custom tile backsplash, pantry, breakfast bar and dining area. Updated bathroom, washer/dryer in unit and open floor plan. You will enjoy the two outdoor spaces; brick walled front patio and landscaped back patio. Both patios are great for entertaining, grilling, gardening, and relaxing this summer. The Arlington is a charming community in excellent location, short walk to grocery stores, restaurants, shops at Shirlington Village and public transportation. Easy access to I-395, minutes to Washington, DC, Pentagon, Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City, National Landing/ Potomac Yards, Del Ray Alexandria, Skyline, Seven Corners, Ballston, Clarendon, Court House and Rosslyn. Pet friendly. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 S WALTER REED DR #C have any available units?
2641 S WALTER REED DR #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2641 S WALTER REED DR #C have?
Some of 2641 S WALTER REED DR #C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2641 S WALTER REED DR #C currently offering any rent specials?
2641 S WALTER REED DR #C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 S WALTER REED DR #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2641 S WALTER REED DR #C is pet friendly.
Does 2641 S WALTER REED DR #C offer parking?
Yes, 2641 S WALTER REED DR #C does offer parking.
Does 2641 S WALTER REED DR #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2641 S WALTER REED DR #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 S WALTER REED DR #C have a pool?
No, 2641 S WALTER REED DR #C does not have a pool.
Does 2641 S WALTER REED DR #C have accessible units?
No, 2641 S WALTER REED DR #C does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 S WALTER REED DR #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2641 S WALTER REED DR #C has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
The Prime at Arlington Courthouse
1415 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
Union on Queen
1515 N Queen St
Arlington, VA 22209
Key Gardens
5121 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Fort Henry
2470 South Lowell Street
Arlington, VA 22206
Bartton Place
5551 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Crystal Place
1801 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Gables Pointe 14
1353 North Rolfe Street
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University