2623 Fairfax Dr
Last updated May 2 2019 at 12:14 PM

2623 Fairfax Dr

2623 Fairfax Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2623 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 Location, location, location!

This spectacular home offers three levels of luxury and comfort in one of the best locations in Arlington. This quality home features spacious rooms with lots of natural light. Steps to Whole Foods, Starbucks, Martket Commons shopping and plenty of restaurants and night life!

First floor features beautiful white oak hardwood floors, 9 foot ceilings, an open kitchen floor plan, with stainless steel appliances & granite countertops, a separate dining room and a family room that opens to a back patio.

Second floor has two bedrooms with plush wall to wall carpeting with extra padding for comfort and quietness. It has one large bedroom with plenty of closet space, and a nice size second bedroom that can fit a queen size bed. There is also a full bath with a double sink. Energy saver washer and dryer is conveniently located on the second level.

Third floor offers a very spacious master bedroom suite, with high ceilings, recessed lighting, and an oversized walk-in closet. It has a separate sun-drenched office/den with a beautiful palladium window and a vaulted ceiling.

Additional notes:
- 2 Car garage
- Pets case by case
- 3 blocks to both the Ballston and Courthouse metro

AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 Fairfax Dr have any available units?
2623 Fairfax Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2623 Fairfax Dr have?
Some of 2623 Fairfax Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 Fairfax Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2623 Fairfax Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 Fairfax Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2623 Fairfax Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2623 Fairfax Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2623 Fairfax Dr offers parking.
Does 2623 Fairfax Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2623 Fairfax Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 Fairfax Dr have a pool?
No, 2623 Fairfax Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2623 Fairfax Dr have accessible units?
No, 2623 Fairfax Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 Fairfax Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2623 Fairfax Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

