2623 Fairfax Dr

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 06/01/19 Location, location, location!



This spectacular home offers three levels of luxury and comfort in one of the best locations in Arlington. This quality home features spacious rooms with lots of natural light. Steps to Whole Foods, Starbucks, Martket Commons shopping and plenty of restaurants and night life!



First floor features beautiful white oak hardwood floors, 9 foot ceilings, an open kitchen floor plan, with stainless steel appliances & granite countertops, a separate dining room and a family room that opens to a back patio.



Second floor has two bedrooms with plush wall to wall carpeting with extra padding for comfort and quietness. It has one large bedroom with plenty of closet space, and a nice size second bedroom that can fit a queen size bed. There is also a full bath with a double sink. Energy saver washer and dryer is conveniently located on the second level.



Third floor offers a very spacious master bedroom suite, with high ceilings, recessed lighting, and an oversized walk-in closet. It has a separate sun-drenched office/den with a beautiful palladium window and a vaulted ceiling.



Additional notes:

- 2 Car garage

- Pets case by case

- 3 blocks to both the Ballston and Courthouse metro



AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST!!



(RLNE4859299)