2509 Arlington Blvd, Apt 301

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

2509 Arlington Blvd Arlington VA 22201 - Unit 301

AGENTS WELCOME!! Located in highly desired Cambridge Courts is this great top floor condo in the heart of Arlington. It features 15' vaulted ceilings, Wood Burning Fireplace, ceiling fans, separate dining room, two spacious bedrooms, update kitchen and bath, Washer/Dryer in unit. Tenant pays only electric.

Walkable to Clarendon and Courthouse metro stops. Live that famed Arlington lifestyle as you can walk to restaurants, shops, and plenty of night life. Only 2 lights to Washington D.C. Close to 395, Pentagon, Ballston and Pentagon City malls. Always plenty of parking!! Three miles from DC, close to Metrorail, Metrobus, I-395, Ft. Meyer, the Pentagon, and shops at Pentagon City.

Pets accepted on a case by case basis.

Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. EOH