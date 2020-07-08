All apartments in Arlington
2509 Arlington Blvd, Apt 301

2509 Arlington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2509 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
2509 Arlington Blvd Arlington VA 22201 - Unit 301
.
AGENTS WELCOME!! Located in highly desired Cambridge Courts is this great top floor condo in the heart of Arlington. It features 15' vaulted ceilings, Wood Burning Fireplace, ceiling fans, separate dining room, two spacious bedrooms, update kitchen and bath, Washer/Dryer in unit. Tenant pays only electric.
.
Walkable to Clarendon and Courthouse metro stops. Live that famed Arlington lifestyle as you can walk to restaurants, shops, and plenty of night life. Only 2 lights to Washington D.C. Close to 395, Pentagon, Ballston and Pentagon City malls. Always plenty of parking!! Three miles from DC, close to Metrorail, Metrobus, I-395, Ft. Meyer, the Pentagon, and shops at Pentagon City.
.
Pets accepted on a case by case basis.
.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. EOH

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

