Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

FABULOUS 3-LEVEL BRICK TOWNHOME IN PRIVATE WOODED SETTING, YET CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. MAIN & UPPER LEVELS COVERED IN BEAUTIFUL HARDWOODS. KITCHEN FEATURES STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS & BACK-SPLASH. LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND WALK-OUT TO A RELAXING PRIVATE DECK BACKING TO TREED AND WOODED VIEW. STEPS AWAY TO THE "FOUR MILE RUN" TRAIL & PICTURESQUE FOUR MILE STREAM. UPPER LEVEL FEATURES MASTER BEDROOM PRIVATE SINK WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOP. HALL BATH ALSO HAS GRANITE COUNTER-TOP. FINISHED LOWER LEVEL FEATURING 3RD BEDROOM WITH EGRESS, WET-BAR AND BUILT IN CABINETRY. PLUS ANOTHER FIREPLACE! CLOSE TO JUST ABOUT EVERYTHING. ONLY 6 MILES TO REAGAN NATIONAL AIRPORT FOR THOSE FREQUENT TRAVELERS. AVAILABLE 7/24/2020 (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)WHY OWN WHEN YOU CAN RENT QUAINT TOWNHOME IN ARLINGTON.