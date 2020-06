Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great location in North Arlington just minutes to parkway and downtown. Upstairs has hardwood flooring with 3 bedrooms, living room dining room and screened in Florida room. Downstairs has a rec room with Berber carpeting, another room with closet, half bath with separate shower, utility room and one car garage.