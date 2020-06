Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking gym microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking

Cozy and charming with abundant natural light 1 Bedroom unit , located close to Ballston Metro Station, shopping center, restaurants and entertainment. This unit has hardwood floors, ceramic tile at kitchen and bathroom. The community offers exercise room, 2 parking permits, party room. New Refrigerator has been ordered.Lockbox located at left of the exterior door.