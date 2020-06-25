All apartments in Arlington
224 N George Mason Dr Apt 4

No Longer Available
Location

224 North George Mason Drive, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham

Amenities

Enjoy a convenient lifestyle with the proximity of grocery shopping at the local Harris Teeter or Ballston Mall just a few minutes away by foot. You are also located right between Hwy 66 and 50, giving you two options should you decide to not take the 20 minute walk to the Ballston Metro stop. This amazing condo has an updated kitchen, complete with wine fridge and nice views. The oversized living room and bedroom have classic oak floors and laundry facilities are located in an adjacent building. Dogs allowed on case-by-case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 N George Mason Dr Apt 4 have any available units?
224 N George Mason Dr Apt 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 N George Mason Dr Apt 4 have?
Some of 224 N George Mason Dr Apt 4's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 N George Mason Dr Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
224 N George Mason Dr Apt 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 N George Mason Dr Apt 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 N George Mason Dr Apt 4 is pet friendly.
Does 224 N George Mason Dr Apt 4 offer parking?
No, 224 N George Mason Dr Apt 4 does not offer parking.
Does 224 N George Mason Dr Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 N George Mason Dr Apt 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 N George Mason Dr Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 224 N George Mason Dr Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 224 N George Mason Dr Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 224 N George Mason Dr Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 224 N George Mason Dr Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 N George Mason Dr Apt 4 has units with dishwashers.
