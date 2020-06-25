224 N George Mason Dr Apt 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy a convenient lifestyle with the proximity of grocery shopping at the local Harris Teeter or Ballston Mall just a few minutes away by foot. You are also located right between Hwy 66 and 50, giving you two options should you decide to not take the 20 minute walk to the Ballston Metro stop. This amazing condo has an updated kitchen, complete with wine fridge and nice views. The oversized living room and bedroom have classic oak floors and laundry facilities are located in an adjacent building. Dogs allowed on case-by-case.