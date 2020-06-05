2221 12TH COURT N

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Location! Location! STUNNING large townhome 4 bed 3.5 bath - 2,850 sq. ft ++++ 2 car garage!!! in the heart of Courthouse - Beautiful gourmet kitchen with large prep island and Viking appliances! Large bedrooms with multiple walk-in closets! Master bath features large soaking tub and separate shower! Relax in the SUNNY and SERENE fenced-in patio! Steps from Courthouse Metro & Whole Foods!!! Enjoy the Courthouse Nightlife and all the shops, dining, parks + more! Don't miss on this one. Owner is willing to do long term leases...