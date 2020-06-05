All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

2221 12TH COURT N

2221 12th North Court · No Longer Available
Location

2221 12th North Court, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! STUNNING large townhome 4 bed 3.5 bath - 2,850 sq. ft ++++ 2 car garage!!! in the heart of Courthouse - Beautiful gourmet kitchen with large prep island and Viking appliances! Large bedrooms with multiple walk-in closets! Master bath features large soaking tub and separate shower! Relax in the SUNNY and SERENE fenced-in patio! Steps from Courthouse Metro & Whole Foods!!! Enjoy the Courthouse Nightlife and all the shops, dining, parks + more! Don't miss on this one. Owner is willing to do long term leases...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 12TH COURT N have any available units?
2221 12TH COURT N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 12TH COURT N have?
Some of 2221 12TH COURT N's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 12TH COURT N currently offering any rent specials?
2221 12TH COURT N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 12TH COURT N pet-friendly?
No, 2221 12TH COURT N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2221 12TH COURT N offer parking?
Yes, 2221 12TH COURT N offers parking.
Does 2221 12TH COURT N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 12TH COURT N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 12TH COURT N have a pool?
No, 2221 12TH COURT N does not have a pool.
Does 2221 12TH COURT N have accessible units?
No, 2221 12TH COURT N does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 12TH COURT N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2221 12TH COURT N does not have units with dishwashers.
