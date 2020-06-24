2201 6TH ST S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pet friendly

Updated (2005) 2 bedroom/1 bath brick semi-detached end townhome with permanent stairs to unfinished attic. Pretty hardwoods. Private fenced backyard with patio. Freshly painted and professionally cleaned. Penrose Park with playground, basketball and picnic pavilion across the street. Short walk (3 blocks) to Bob & Edith's Diner and Penrose Square on Columbia Pike with Starbucks, Restaurants, Giant Foods, Gym, etc. Walk to Fort Myer, too! Easy acccess to Pentagon, DC, Crystal City, National Landing and more. No cats, but owner will accept one dog on case by case basis with $500 pet deposit. Apply online at https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/2201-6TH-Street-S-Arlington-VA-22204-26891278