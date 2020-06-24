All apartments in Arlington
2201 6TH ST S
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:13 PM

2201 6TH ST S

2201 6th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2201 6th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Penrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pet friendly
Updated (2005) 2 bedroom/1 bath brick semi-detached end townhome with permanent stairs to unfinished attic. Pretty hardwoods. Private fenced backyard with patio. Freshly painted and professionally cleaned. Penrose Park with playground, basketball and picnic pavilion across the street. Short walk (3 blocks) to Bob & Edith's Diner and Penrose Square on Columbia Pike with Starbucks, Restaurants, Giant Foods, Gym, etc. Walk to Fort Myer, too! Easy acccess to Pentagon, DC, Crystal City, National Landing and more. No cats, but owner will accept one dog on case by case basis with $500 pet deposit. Apply online at https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/2201-6TH-Street-S-Arlington-VA-22204-26891278

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

