Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities

Fantastic walk to METRO location is this light and bright one bed condo w/Berber carpeting, newer windows and AC unit, updated bath and kitchen. Ideal for the commuting professional who wants to also be close to shopping and restaurants at Balston! Private, quite, and priced to move. Hurry this will not last long.