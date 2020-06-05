All apartments in Arlington
2008 N MONROE STREET

2008 North Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

2008 North Monroe Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Cherrydale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
LOCATION! LOCATION! 2 LIGHTS to DC! Bus on the corner to KEY BRIDGE & ROSLYN METRO. 10 min to Reagan National Airport. 1.2 mi. to CLARENDON METRO, 1.6 mi. to BALLSTON METRO. HISTORIC CHERRYDALE offers a quiet peaceful neighborhood that is walking distance to grocery stores, shopping , parks, restaurants and bicycle trails. This charming Cape Cod is full of light and full of character with many historic architectural details such as higher ceilings, original millwork on doors and windows and beautiful oak and pine floors. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, a spacious Living Room with a brick FIREPLACE and an adjoining Office/Library, a spacious Dining Room, an efficient Kitchen, and a cozy Breakfast Room that exits to an outdoor Patio and large flat Backyard for gardening, BBQ, play and relaxation. Central Air conditioning , updated appliances , a pantry, washer and dryer in the lower level, and off street parking create all the comforts of home in this historic beauty! CALL LISTING AGENT for viewings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 N MONROE STREET have any available units?
2008 N MONROE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 N MONROE STREET have?
Some of 2008 N MONROE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 N MONROE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2008 N MONROE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 N MONROE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2008 N MONROE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2008 N MONROE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2008 N MONROE STREET does offer parking.
Does 2008 N MONROE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2008 N MONROE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 N MONROE STREET have a pool?
No, 2008 N MONROE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2008 N MONROE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2008 N MONROE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 N MONROE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 N MONROE STREET has units with dishwashers.
