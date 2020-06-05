2008 N MONROE STREET

Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! 2 LIGHTS to DC! Bus on the corner to KEY BRIDGE & ROSLYN METRO. 10 min to Reagan National Airport. 1.2 mi. to CLARENDON METRO, 1.6 mi. to BALLSTON METRO. HISTORIC CHERRYDALE offers a quiet peaceful neighborhood that is walking distance to grocery stores, shopping , parks, restaurants and bicycle trails. This charming Cape Cod is full of light and full of character with many historic architectural details such as higher ceilings, original millwork on doors and windows and beautiful oak and pine floors. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, a spacious Living Room with a brick FIREPLACE and an adjoining Office/Library, a spacious Dining Room, an efficient Kitchen, and a cozy Breakfast Room that exits to an outdoor Patio and large flat Backyard for gardening, BBQ, play and relaxation. Central Air conditioning , updated appliances , a pantry, washer and dryer in the lower level, and off street parking create all the comforts of home in this historic beauty! CALL LISTING AGENT for viewings.