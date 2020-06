Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities garage

3BR / 3.5 BA plus basement den w/ great floor plan. Spacious, light and bright, high ceilings and big windows. Short walk to Courthouse metro and key bridge. Extremely well maintained townhouse - neutral colors, granite and Jenn Air SS range in kitchen, oversized garage and more. Wood floors on main level with walk-out to patio and landscaped and fenced yard. Recently remodeled master bathroom.