1821 N RHODES STREET

Amenities

Charming top floor corner unit tucked into Colonial Village. Newer hardwood floors and updated kitchen. Filled with natural light. Walk-in closets in bedroom, entry and living space. This home is in a park-like setting and offers easy access to Rosslyn and Courthouse Metro Stations, Restaurants and Retail. Generous closet space, plus storage unit. Landlord holds inactive Real Estate License. Available for occupancy on 10/1/2019. Application fee is $55.00 / Adult. Pets on a case by case basis. No Smoking.