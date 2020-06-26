1818 N QUESADA ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great location! Near East Falls Church Metro, only about 8 blocks. Quaint Cape Cod on secluded, cul-de-sac, yet close to public transportation and some shopping in Westover. Lots of space! Lower level updated in 2017 - new half bath, new lighting, new ceiling, new floor! Front porch and a deck off the back. Two bedrooms and bath on main level. Large third bedroom on upper level. Large garage with automatic opener. Hardwood floors on main and upper level. Newer windows. Three Bedrooms. One Bath. One Half Bath. CONTACT AGENT BEFORE COMPLETING ONLINE APPLICATION.