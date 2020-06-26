All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:25 AM

1818 N QUESADA ST

1818 North Quesada Street · No Longer Available
Location

1818 North Quesada Street, Arlington, VA 22205
East Falls Church

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Great location! Near East Falls Church Metro, only about 8 blocks. Quaint Cape Cod on secluded, cul-de-sac, yet close to public transportation and some shopping in Westover. Lots of space! Lower level updated in 2017 - new half bath, new lighting, new ceiling, new floor! Front porch and a deck off the back. Two bedrooms and bath on main level. Large third bedroom on upper level. Large garage with automatic opener. Hardwood floors on main and upper level. Newer windows. Three Bedrooms. One Bath. One Half Bath. CONTACT AGENT BEFORE COMPLETING ONLINE APPLICATION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 N QUESADA ST have any available units?
1818 N QUESADA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 N QUESADA ST have?
Some of 1818 N QUESADA ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 N QUESADA ST currently offering any rent specials?
1818 N QUESADA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 N QUESADA ST pet-friendly?
No, 1818 N QUESADA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1818 N QUESADA ST offer parking?
Yes, 1818 N QUESADA ST offers parking.
Does 1818 N QUESADA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 N QUESADA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 N QUESADA ST have a pool?
No, 1818 N QUESADA ST does not have a pool.
Does 1818 N QUESADA ST have accessible units?
No, 1818 N QUESADA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 N QUESADA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1818 N QUESADA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
