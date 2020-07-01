Amenities
1752 Rhodes St. N. #6-326 Available 03/01/20 Colonial Village: Cozy 1 bedroom priced to rent! Minutes from Metro and Georgetown! - Perfect cozy space with the upmost convenience. Updated kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout, 2 walk-in closets, Storage unit, Community bike storage, Walking distance to 2 metros (Rosslyn & Courthouse). Mins to Georgetown & walk to shops, restaurants & theater, Easy access to Rte. 50, Rte. 66 & 395, Security lock on bldg front door. Water, Sewer, Trash and Parking included!
Terms: 12 to 36 Months
Available March 1, 2020
Rent: $1,600
Deposit: $1,600
Pet deposit $500 per animal
Pets case by case
No smoking.
Application fee $50 per adult
Apply online @ www.peakeinc.com
Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income roughly $64,000.
Listed by Aaquil Atkins, Realtor.
Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier
450 N Washington St. Suite M Falls Church VA 22046
For information and showings call or txt Aaquil at 202 423 1140
Email Aaquil.Atkins@bhgpremier.com .
Showings by appointment.
This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
450 N. Washington St. Suite M
Falls Church, Va. 22046
Office: (703) 448-0212
Visit www.peakeinc.com/vacancies to see more details and all our other listings.
(RLNE5494981)