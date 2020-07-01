All apartments in Arlington
1752 Rhodes St. N. #6-326

1752 North Rhodes Street · No Longer Available
Location

1752 North Rhodes Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
media room
1752 Rhodes St. N. #6-326 Available 03/01/20 Colonial Village: Cozy 1 bedroom priced to rent! Minutes from Metro and Georgetown! - Perfect cozy space with the upmost convenience. Updated kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout, 2 walk-in closets, Storage unit, Community bike storage, Walking distance to 2 metros (Rosslyn & Courthouse). Mins to Georgetown & walk to shops, restaurants & theater, Easy access to Rte. 50, Rte. 66 & 395, Security lock on bldg front door. Water, Sewer, Trash and Parking included!

Terms: 12 to 36 Months
Available March 1, 2020
Rent: $1,600
Deposit: $1,600
Pet deposit $500 per animal
Pets case by case
No smoking.
Application fee $50 per adult
Apply online @ www.peakeinc.com

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income roughly $64,000.

Listed by Aaquil Atkins, Realtor.
Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier
450 N Washington St. Suite M Falls Church VA 22046

For information and showings call or txt Aaquil at 202 423 1140
Email Aaquil.Atkins@bhgpremier.com .
Showings by appointment.

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
450 N. Washington St. Suite M
Falls Church, Va. 22046
Office: (703) 448-0212

Visit www.peakeinc.com/vacancies to see more details and all our other listings.

