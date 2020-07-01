Amenities

1752 Rhodes St. N. #6-326 Available 03/01/20 Colonial Village: Cozy 1 bedroom priced to rent! Minutes from Metro and Georgetown! - Perfect cozy space with the upmost convenience. Updated kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout, 2 walk-in closets, Storage unit, Community bike storage, Walking distance to 2 metros (Rosslyn & Courthouse). Mins to Georgetown & walk to shops, restaurants & theater, Easy access to Rte. 50, Rte. 66 & 395, Security lock on bldg front door. Water, Sewer, Trash and Parking included!



Terms: 12 to 36 Months

Available March 1, 2020

Rent: $1,600

Deposit: $1,600

Pet deposit $500 per animal

Pets case by case

No smoking.

Application fee $50 per adult

Apply online @ www.peakeinc.com



Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income roughly $64,000.



Listed by Aaquil Atkins, Realtor.

Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier

450 N Washington St. Suite M Falls Church VA 22046



For information and showings call or txt Aaquil at 202 423 1140

Email Aaquil.Atkins@bhgpremier.com .

Showings by appointment.



This property is professionally managed by

Peake Management, Inc.

450 N. Washington St. Suite M

Falls Church, Va. 22046

Office: (703) 448-0212



Visit www.peakeinc.com/vacancies to see more details and all our other listings.



