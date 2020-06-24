All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1745 N Troy St, #434.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1745 N Troy St, #434
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

1745 N Troy St, #434

1745 North Troy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1745 North Troy Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stylish, Recently Renovated Kitchen and Wonderful Location near Courthouse METRO Station - This home has it all! Don't miss this renovated 1 bed, 1 bath at Colonial Village. Just minutes to Courthouse or Rosslyn Metro! Kitchen has quartz counters, high end cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Carpet less than 1 year old. Wonderful Pella windows w/ plantation shutters. Enjoy wonderful green space w/ close access to all the restaurants and shops of Courthouse & Clarendon.

Apply online at www.sgsmgmt.com. $50 application fee per applicant. Available March 25, 2019. No pets, no smokers please.

Geoff Schwartzman
SGS Property Management
844-747-6468 Ext 2
www.sgsmgmt.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3843151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 N Troy St, #434 have any available units?
1745 N Troy St, #434 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1745 N Troy St, #434 currently offering any rent specials?
1745 N Troy St, #434 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 N Troy St, #434 pet-friendly?
No, 1745 N Troy St, #434 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1745 N Troy St, #434 offer parking?
No, 1745 N Troy St, #434 does not offer parking.
Does 1745 N Troy St, #434 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1745 N Troy St, #434 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 N Troy St, #434 have a pool?
No, 1745 N Troy St, #434 does not have a pool.
Does 1745 N Troy St, #434 have accessible units?
No, 1745 N Troy St, #434 does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 N Troy St, #434 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1745 N Troy St, #434 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1745 N Troy St, #434 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1745 N Troy St, #434 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchwood
525 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22202
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S.
Arlington, VA 22202
The Sur
3400 Potomac Avenue
Arlington, VA 22202
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University