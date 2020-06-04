1681 S Hayes St #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking pool

Unit #A Available 11/01/19 Three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in Arlington South/ Crystal & Pentagon City $3000 per month. One block to metro and three blocks to Pentagon.

2 level brick townhouse/condo South Hampton approximately 1800 sqft, unfurnished, central air with washer and dryer in unit. Working fireplace in the living area, alarm system available, two newly renovated bathrooms, and assigned parking space. Located in quiet interior of the complex, across the street from Costco and Pentagon City Mall, Harris Teeter and 170 plus stores and restaurants.

Property Highlights:

- 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms

- W/D in unit

- One assigned parking space and two guest passes

- Pool in community

- Newly renovated bathrooms

- Open living space

Available now!



No Pets Allowed



