All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1681 S Hayes St #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1681 S Hayes St #A
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

1681 S Hayes St #A

1681 South Hayes Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1681 South Hayes Street, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
Unit #A Available 11/01/19 Three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in Arlington South/ Crystal & Pentagon City $3000 per month. One block to metro and three blocks to Pentagon.
2 level brick townhouse/condo South Hampton approximately 1800 sqft, unfurnished, central air with washer and dryer in unit. Working fireplace in the living area, alarm system available, two newly renovated bathrooms, and assigned parking space. Located in quiet interior of the complex, across the street from Costco and Pentagon City Mall, Harris Teeter and 170 plus stores and restaurants.
Property Highlights:
- 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms
- W/D in unit
- One assigned parking space and two guest passes
- Pool in community
- Newly renovated bathrooms
- Open living space
Available now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5186744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1681 S Hayes St #A have any available units?
1681 S Hayes St #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1681 S Hayes St #A have?
Some of 1681 S Hayes St #A's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1681 S Hayes St #A currently offering any rent specials?
1681 S Hayes St #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1681 S Hayes St #A pet-friendly?
No, 1681 S Hayes St #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1681 S Hayes St #A offer parking?
Yes, 1681 S Hayes St #A offers parking.
Does 1681 S Hayes St #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1681 S Hayes St #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1681 S Hayes St #A have a pool?
Yes, 1681 S Hayes St #A has a pool.
Does 1681 S Hayes St #A have accessible units?
No, 1681 S Hayes St #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1681 S Hayes St #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1681 S Hayes St #A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox Club
401 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Paramount
1425 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
AVA Ballston
4650 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St
Arlington, VA 22209
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Park Adams
2000 N Adams St
Arlington, VA 22201
Virginia Square Towers
3444 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
Myerton
108 S Courthouse Rd
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University