Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:19 AM

1617 N TAYLOR STREET

1617 North Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

1617 North Taylor Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Cherrydale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Renovated 1937 Bungalow Retreat! Grand Entryway with chandelier, tons of white work and built-ins throughout, formal living room with fireplace overlooking the formal dining room with recessed lighting and french doors leading to the backyard; Gorgeous kitchen with exquisite granite counters and 42" cabinets, upgraded carpet on top-level and very large rooms, laundry on the main level; private retreat in the back with a grand porch overlooking the patio and fenced in yard. Fireplace is decorative.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 N TAYLOR STREET have any available units?
1617 N TAYLOR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 N TAYLOR STREET have?
Some of 1617 N TAYLOR STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 N TAYLOR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1617 N TAYLOR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 N TAYLOR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1617 N TAYLOR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1617 N TAYLOR STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1617 N TAYLOR STREET offers parking.
Does 1617 N TAYLOR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 N TAYLOR STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 N TAYLOR STREET have a pool?
No, 1617 N TAYLOR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1617 N TAYLOR STREET have accessible units?
No, 1617 N TAYLOR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 N TAYLOR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 N TAYLOR STREET has units with dishwashers.
