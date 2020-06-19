1617 N TAYLOR STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming Renovated 1937 Bungalow Retreat! Grand Entryway with chandelier, tons of white work and built-ins throughout, formal living room with fireplace overlooking the formal dining room with recessed lighting and french doors leading to the backyard; Gorgeous kitchen with exquisite granite counters and 42" cabinets, upgraded carpet on top-level and very large rooms, laundry on the main level; private retreat in the back with a grand porch overlooking the patio and fenced in yard. Fireplace is decorative.