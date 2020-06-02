1428 LONGFELLOW STREET

Amenities

All work is completed and it is now ready to rent!!! Active and ready to be seen with 100% fresh paint throughout home and screened porch and all hardwood refinished upstairs and new wood flooring throughout main level completed! House now has all new clog free guttering and maintenance free PVC trim. Beautiful home with nice sized yard in sought after Westover community. 2 blocks to popular Westover shopping, Italian Store, Westover Beer Garden & Haus, restaurants, local library, and night life. Relax on the screened in porch, or on the rear brick patio. Remodeled bath / Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen / replacement windows throughout, this one is a winner and will go fast! Excellent proximity to the East Falls Church Metro, The Pentagon, Lee Highway, Washington Blvd., I395, Rt. 66, Rt. 50, Washington DC, & the new Amazon HQ2.