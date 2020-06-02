All apartments in Arlington
1428 LONGFELLOW STREET
Last updated November 27 2019 at 1:08 PM

1428 LONGFELLOW STREET

1428 North Longfellow Street · No Longer Available
Location

1428 North Longfellow Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Westover Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
All work is completed and it is now ready to rent!!! Active and ready to be seen with 100% fresh paint throughout home and screened porch and all hardwood refinished upstairs and new wood flooring throughout main level completed! House now has all new clog free guttering and maintenance free PVC trim. Beautiful home with nice sized yard in sought after Westover community. 2 blocks to popular Westover shopping, Italian Store, Westover Beer Garden & Haus, restaurants, local library, and night life. Relax on the screened in porch, or on the rear brick patio. Remodeled bath / Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen / replacement windows throughout, this one is a winner and will go fast! Excellent proximity to the East Falls Church Metro, The Pentagon, Lee Highway, Washington Blvd., I395, Rt. 66, Rt. 50, Washington DC, & the new Amazon HQ2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 LONGFELLOW STREET have any available units?
1428 LONGFELLOW STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1428 LONGFELLOW STREET have?
Some of 1428 LONGFELLOW STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 LONGFELLOW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1428 LONGFELLOW STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 LONGFELLOW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1428 LONGFELLOW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1428 LONGFELLOW STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1428 LONGFELLOW STREET offers parking.
Does 1428 LONGFELLOW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1428 LONGFELLOW STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 LONGFELLOW STREET have a pool?
No, 1428 LONGFELLOW STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1428 LONGFELLOW STREET have accessible units?
No, 1428 LONGFELLOW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 LONGFELLOW STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1428 LONGFELLOW STREET has units with dishwashers.
