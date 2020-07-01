1415 S BARTON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill media room

Brick 3BR 1.5 bath END Townhouse in Arlington Village with woods view. Newer HVAC, windows & washer & Dryer. Kitchen features GAS cooking, dishwasher, large refrigerator & counter microwave. Large LR has 3 windows with blinds and curtains, hardwood floors. Separate DR with ceiling fan and access to deck for great entertaining flow. MBR with woods view has 4 windows, lighted ceiling fan and half bath. Both other bedrooms are good sized. Deck for outside relaxing or BBQ's. Steps from unassigned reserved parking, ART bus stop & community pool. Water, sewer, trash, recycling, extra storage & all outside maintenance included with rent. Short walk to Columbia Pike for great public transportation to Pentagon & METRO. Shops, grocery, many restaurants, theater, Rec Center & Sunday Farmer's Market close by. Sorry, no pets or smokers. Must contact current tenant for showing.