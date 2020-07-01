All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:35 PM

1415 S BARTON STREET

1415 South Barton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1415 South Barton Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Brick 3BR 1.5 bath END Townhouse in Arlington Village with woods view. Newer HVAC, windows & washer & Dryer. Kitchen features GAS cooking, dishwasher, large refrigerator & counter microwave. Large LR has 3 windows with blinds and curtains, hardwood floors. Separate DR with ceiling fan and access to deck for great entertaining flow. MBR with woods view has 4 windows, lighted ceiling fan and half bath. Both other bedrooms are good sized. Deck for outside relaxing or BBQ's. Steps from unassigned reserved parking, ART bus stop & community pool. Water, sewer, trash, recycling, extra storage & all outside maintenance included with rent. Short walk to Columbia Pike for great public transportation to Pentagon & METRO. Shops, grocery, many restaurants, theater, Rec Center & Sunday Farmer's Market close by. Sorry, no pets or smokers. Must contact current tenant for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 S BARTON STREET have any available units?
1415 S BARTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 S BARTON STREET have?
Some of 1415 S BARTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 S BARTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1415 S BARTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 S BARTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1415 S BARTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1415 S BARTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1415 S BARTON STREET offers parking.
Does 1415 S BARTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 S BARTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 S BARTON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1415 S BARTON STREET has a pool.
Does 1415 S BARTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1415 S BARTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 S BARTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 S BARTON STREET has units with dishwashers.

