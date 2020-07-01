1329 12th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar bbq/grill

All of the comforts and economical. Private large one bedroom apartment. Conveniently located in a quiet area off main street. Walk one block to town shops and restaurants.

Central heat and air conditioning, washer, dryer. Solid hardwood floors, brick patio and barbecue.



Marshall is in the midst of strong growth and in an exciting transformation with existing services complemented with coffee shops, fresh markets and upscale dining; surrounded by horse farms, the town has a history of catering to the equine clientele.

Located on Interstate 66; a few seconds from Rt. 17, it is an easier drive with better roads to Washington, DC and the airport than the neighboring towns.



Pets OK.

Large yard.



Available Furnished/Monthly.