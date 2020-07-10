All apartments in Arlington
1300 CRYSTAL DR #1407S.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

1300 CRYSTAL DR #1407S

1300 South Crystal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1300 South Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Shops

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
sauna
Great Location! Beautiful Condo w/1,560+ Sq. FT. of Luxury and Convenience in the heart of Crystal City - Home of Amazon's HQ2! Enjoy Spectacular Views of Potomac River, Reagan National Airport, and Crystal City from the wrap around Enclosed Balcony with access from 3 rooms. Largest 2BR, 2BA model in Crystal Gateway; Spacious LR and DR, Hardwood Floors, Crown Molding, Custom paint, Wet Bar, All Marble Master Bath w/ Tub and Separate Shower. Walk -in closets, Extra Storage, Garage Parking. Awesome Amenities: Underground access to Crystal City Metro, Indoor & Outdoor Pools, Sauna, Party Room, Exercise Room, 24 Hours Concierge Desk, Doorman, Guest Parking, Walk to Metro, Shops Restaurants, Min to Washington D.C. and Pentagon City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Similar Listings

Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St
Arlington, VA 22201
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Shelton
3215 24th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
The Millennium at Metropolitan Park
1330 S Fair St
Arlington, VA 22202
The Witmer
710 12th Street South
Arlington, VA 22202
The View at Liberty Center
4000 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22203
Trove
1201 S Ross St
Arlington, VA 22204
The Clark
3400 South Clark Street
Arlington, VA 22202
Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1300 CRYSTAL DR #1407S have any available units?
1300 CRYSTAL DR #1407S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 CRYSTAL DR #1407S have?
Some of 1300 CRYSTAL DR #1407S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 CRYSTAL DR #1407S currently offering any rent specials?
1300 CRYSTAL DR #1407S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 CRYSTAL DR #1407S pet-friendly?
No, 1300 CRYSTAL DR #1407S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1300 CRYSTAL DR #1407S offer parking?
Yes, 1300 CRYSTAL DR #1407S offers parking.
Does 1300 CRYSTAL DR #1407S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 CRYSTAL DR #1407S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 CRYSTAL DR #1407S have a pool?
Yes, 1300 CRYSTAL DR #1407S has a pool.
Does 1300 CRYSTAL DR #1407S have accessible units?
No, 1300 CRYSTAL DR #1407S does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 CRYSTAL DR #1407S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 CRYSTAL DR #1407S has units with dishwashers.

