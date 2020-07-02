1231 12th St

Amenities
$1296 !!!LARGE STUDIO FOR LEASE TAKE OVER!! (Arlington VA)
I am moving out of State and looking for someone to take over my lease $1296 per month. Its a large spacious studio in a high-rise apartment with Large walking closet, Kitchen and great neighbourhood.
- All Amenities included
-Free parking garage
- Large outdoor swimming pool
-24 hours customer service
- Block away to bus station that transfers you pentagon city/pentagon metro station
-Groceries stores are 1 block away including lots of restaurants
-Vibrant community