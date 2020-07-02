All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1231 12th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1231 12th St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1231 12th St

1231 12th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1231 12th Street North, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
$1296 !!!LARGE STUDIO FOR LEASE TAKE OVER!! (Arlington VA)

I am moving out of State and looking for someone to take over my lease $1296 per month. Its a large spacious studio in a high-rise apartment with Large walking closet, Kitchen and great neighbourhood.
- All Amenities included
-Free parking garage
- Large outdoor swimming pool
-24 hours customer service
- Block away to bus station that transfers you pentagon city/pentagon metro station
-Groceries stores are 1 block away including lots of restaurants
-Vibrant community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 12th St have any available units?
1231 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1231 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
1231 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 1231 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1231 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 1231 12th St offers parking.
Does 1231 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 12th St have a pool?
Yes, 1231 12th St has a pool.
Does 1231 12th St have accessible units?
No, 1231 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 12th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 12th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Families 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St
Arlington, VA 22201
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St
Arlington, VA 22209
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
Wood Lee Arms
4400 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N
Arlington, VA 22201
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22206
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University