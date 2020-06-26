1148 S GLEBE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage hot tub

Call 3OI74I8S67 for detail! Gorgeous sun-drenched end unit Townhouse, in the heart of S. Arlington/Penrose District. This is the widest floorplanin the community. Over 2,500+ Sqft of luxury finishes over 4 levels. The Home features a large gourmet kitchen with Quartz counter-tops, hardwood flooring. Master bedroom has a spa tub, high ceilings. Top level family roomwith full bath leading to the rooftop terrace. Recently installed Douglas Hunter blinds throughout. Private patio and a 2 car garage. Accessibility & Walk-ability to experience the Arlington Lifestyle--restaurants,clubs, the gym. The 4th bedroom was turned into open entertainment room. Truly a commuter's dream with close proximity to Pentagon, Crystal City, and Ballston. Furniture is not included!