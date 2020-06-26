All apartments in Arlington
1148 S GLEBE ROAD

1148 South Glebe Road
Location

1148 South Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Call 3OI74I8S67 for detail! Gorgeous sun-drenched end unit Townhouse, in the heart of S. Arlington/Penrose District. This is the widest floorplanin the community. Over 2,500+ Sqft of luxury finishes over 4 levels. The Home features a large gourmet kitchen with Quartz counter-tops, hardwood flooring. Master bedroom has a spa tub, high ceilings. Top level family roomwith full bath leading to the rooftop terrace. Recently installed Douglas Hunter blinds throughout. Private patio and a 2 car garage. Accessibility & Walk-ability to experience the Arlington Lifestyle--restaurants,clubs, the gym. The 4th bedroom was turned into open entertainment room. Truly a commuter's dream with close proximity to Pentagon, Crystal City, and Ballston. Furniture is not included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1148 S GLEBE ROAD have any available units?
1148 S GLEBE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1148 S GLEBE ROAD have?
Some of 1148 S GLEBE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 S GLEBE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1148 S GLEBE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 S GLEBE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1148 S GLEBE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1148 S GLEBE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1148 S GLEBE ROAD offers parking.
Does 1148 S GLEBE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1148 S GLEBE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 S GLEBE ROAD have a pool?
No, 1148 S GLEBE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1148 S GLEBE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1148 S GLEBE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 S GLEBE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1148 S GLEBE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
