1136 N TAYLOR ST #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Covid 19 Guidelines. Please wear masks. Hand sanitizer in house. Agents: Please see Agent remarks. A fine home and you can't beat the location. Baths have been remodeled and kitchen updated. Built-in bookcases add a nice touch. Fireplace. Each bedroom has it's own private bath. Bedroom/loft on top floor. This airy space with wall of windows and deck is extra special. Assigned parking. Owner will consider pets. No smoking. No waterbeds. No aquariums. Metro is less than a half mile. Bus close. Enjoy all that Arlington offers. Restaurants, pubs, grocery stores, shopping. Newly revamped Ballston Quarter. Farmers' markets throughout Arlington. Convenience at your doorstep.