Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:07 PM

1136 N TAYLOR ST #1

1136 North Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

1136 North Taylor Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Covid 19 Guidelines. Please wear masks. Hand sanitizer in house. Agents: Please see Agent remarks. A fine home and you can't beat the location. Baths have been remodeled and kitchen updated. Built-in bookcases add a nice touch. Fireplace. Each bedroom has it's own private bath. Bedroom/loft on top floor. This airy space with wall of windows and deck is extra special. Assigned parking. Owner will consider pets. No smoking. No waterbeds. No aquariums. Metro is less than a half mile. Bus close. Enjoy all that Arlington offers. Restaurants, pubs, grocery stores, shopping. Newly revamped Ballston Quarter. Farmers' markets throughout Arlington. Convenience at your doorstep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 N TAYLOR ST #1 have any available units?
1136 N TAYLOR ST #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1136 N TAYLOR ST #1 have?
Some of 1136 N TAYLOR ST #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 N TAYLOR ST #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1136 N TAYLOR ST #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 N TAYLOR ST #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1136 N TAYLOR ST #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1136 N TAYLOR ST #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1136 N TAYLOR ST #1 offers parking.
Does 1136 N TAYLOR ST #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1136 N TAYLOR ST #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 N TAYLOR ST #1 have a pool?
No, 1136 N TAYLOR ST #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1136 N TAYLOR ST #1 have accessible units?
No, 1136 N TAYLOR ST #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 N TAYLOR ST #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1136 N TAYLOR ST #1 has units with dishwashers.

