Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Please wear mask at all times and remove shoes when entering the property. Fantastic LOCATION--2 blocks to Ballston Metro. Walk to parks, restaurants, shops, movie houses. Nice open floor plan. Like new updated kitchen and appliances. Lots of extra space in bonus loft. Shows very well. Tenant pays $30 for a first car per year and $60 for a second car per year(maximum of 2 cars) for parking in common area.