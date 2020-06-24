All apartments in Arlington
1102 S MONROE STREET
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:48 PM

1102 S MONROE STREET

1102 South Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1102 South Monroe Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Stately Colonial in prime close-in location. Approx. 4,911 sq. ft. of luxury living. Top-of-the-line finishes throughout. Gourmet eat-in kitchen. 9' - 10' ceilings and atrium windows provide a bright and airy atmosphere. Grand 2-story entry foyer. Master suite with walk-in closet, marble gas fireplace, tray ceiling, spa-like master bath. Fully finished lower level living space offers option for in-law suite. 2-car attached garage. Fenced yard with large patios and back deck for BBQ's. Approx. 3 miles to The Pentagon and Amazon's new HQ. 2 miles to Clarendon and Ballston. 1.5 mile to Shirlington. 5 miles to DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 S MONROE STREET have any available units?
1102 S MONROE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 S MONROE STREET have?
Some of 1102 S MONROE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 S MONROE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1102 S MONROE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 S MONROE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1102 S MONROE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1102 S MONROE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1102 S MONROE STREET offers parking.
Does 1102 S MONROE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1102 S MONROE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 S MONROE STREET have a pool?
No, 1102 S MONROE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1102 S MONROE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1102 S MONROE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 S MONROE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 S MONROE STREET has units with dishwashers.
