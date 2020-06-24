1102 S MONROE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Stately Colonial in prime close-in location. Approx. 4,911 sq. ft. of luxury living. Top-of-the-line finishes throughout. Gourmet eat-in kitchen. 9' - 10' ceilings and atrium windows provide a bright and airy atmosphere. Grand 2-story entry foyer. Master suite with walk-in closet, marble gas fireplace, tray ceiling, spa-like master bath. Fully finished lower level living space offers option for in-law suite. 2-car attached garage. Fenced yard with large patios and back deck for BBQ's. Approx. 3 miles to The Pentagon and Amazon's new HQ. 2 miles to Clarendon and Ballston. 1.5 mile to Shirlington. 5 miles to DC.