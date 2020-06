Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

Charming all-brick VA Sq. townhome offers ultimate in walkability! Main level includes separate living and dining rms and kitchen opening to fenced yard. Upstairs, find two bedrooms and a bath. The LL is one large room with full bath and laundry rm with a full-sized washer & dryer. Just 2 blocks to VA Sq Metro, 1 block to Quincy Park, W-L HS, Arl. Co. Library. Walk to Clarendon, Ballston.