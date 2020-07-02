All apartments in Arlington
1021 GARFIELD STREET 715

1021 N Garfield St · No Longer Available
Location

1021 N Garfield St, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Unit 302 Available 08/01/20 1021 Condo - Property Id: 312304

This beautiful condo will be available on August 1st, 2020 and is in immaculate condition.Rent $2295.00 per month, with one month Security Deposit required.Contact Bruce @ chef89@aol.com

-Near Route 50,I-66
-Walking distance to restaurants and night activities.
This beautiful condo will be available on August 1st, 2020 and is in immaculate condition.Rent $2295.00 per month, with one month Security Deposit required

This unit is loaded with all the amenities one could expect from a luxury condominium.
-Granite Counter Tops in the kitchen and Bat
-Stainless Steele Appliances
-Hardwood floors
-Washer/ Dryer
-Over sized Soaking Tub Large walk-In Close
-Private Balcony
-24 Hour Security
-Rooftop Pool
-Full Gymnasium
-Designated Underground Parking Spot in Secure Garage
-2 Blocks from Clarendon Metro Station
-Near Route 50,I-66
-Walking distance to restaurants and night activities
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312304
Property Id 312304

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5900709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 GARFIELD STREET 715 have any available units?
1021 GARFIELD STREET 715 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 GARFIELD STREET 715 have?
Some of 1021 GARFIELD STREET 715's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 GARFIELD STREET 715 currently offering any rent specials?
1021 GARFIELD STREET 715 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 GARFIELD STREET 715 pet-friendly?
No, 1021 GARFIELD STREET 715 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1021 GARFIELD STREET 715 offer parking?
Yes, 1021 GARFIELD STREET 715 offers parking.
Does 1021 GARFIELD STREET 715 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1021 GARFIELD STREET 715 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 GARFIELD STREET 715 have a pool?
Yes, 1021 GARFIELD STREET 715 has a pool.
Does 1021 GARFIELD STREET 715 have accessible units?
No, 1021 GARFIELD STREET 715 does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 GARFIELD STREET 715 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 GARFIELD STREET 715 does not have units with dishwashers.

