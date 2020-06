Amenities

Nicely updated brick duplex tucked away at the end of a non through street in Columbia Forest yet just steps to Metro bus, a few blocks from The Pike and just around the corner from Shirlington Town Village/Center. Stainless/granite kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, replacement windows, large fenced lot, patio, shed, lovely views o mature. Owner licensed realtor in VA & DC.