Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:26 AM

1000 N RANDOLPH STREET

1000 North Randolph Street · No Longer Available
Location

1000 North Randolph Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this amazing light-filled Ballston condo, with an open concept, fire place, granite counts and stainless steel appliances, in unit washer/dryer and much more! Located at 1000 N Randolph, the sought after Berkeley at Ballston condos are walking distance to Ballston/VA Square Metro and shops/restaurants at the new Ballston Quarter! Great view from 6th floor balcony and the ceiling to floor windows offer plenty of natural sunlight. The building offers a gym, an assigned garage parking spot (plus an additional visitors parking permit), a storage unit in the garage, secured entrances, and much more. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 N RANDOLPH STREET have any available units?
1000 N RANDOLPH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 N RANDOLPH STREET have?
Some of 1000 N RANDOLPH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 N RANDOLPH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1000 N RANDOLPH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 N RANDOLPH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1000 N RANDOLPH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1000 N RANDOLPH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1000 N RANDOLPH STREET offers parking.
Does 1000 N RANDOLPH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 N RANDOLPH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 N RANDOLPH STREET have a pool?
No, 1000 N RANDOLPH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1000 N RANDOLPH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1000 N RANDOLPH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 N RANDOLPH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 N RANDOLPH STREET has units with dishwashers.

