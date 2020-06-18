1000 N RANDOLPH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage

Don't miss out on this amazing light-filled Ballston condo, with an open concept, fire place, granite counts and stainless steel appliances, in unit washer/dryer and much more! Located at 1000 N Randolph, the sought after Berkeley at Ballston condos are walking distance to Ballston/VA Square Metro and shops/restaurants at the new Ballston Quarter! Great view from 6th floor balcony and the ceiling to floor windows offer plenty of natural sunlight. The building offers a gym, an assigned garage parking spot (plus an additional visitors parking permit), a storage unit in the garage, secured entrances, and much more. Welcome home!