Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

601 BASHFORD LANE

601 Bashford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

601 Bashford Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 1 bedroom & bath end corner unit. Hardwood floors in main living area & kitchen. Carpet in Bedroom with spacious closet. Laundry in unit & stainless steel appliances. Water included in condo dues. 2 unassigned parking spots. New A/C unit as of 2018. A Must See!!$500 Pet Fee - None Refundable and the owner will pay the condo dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 BASHFORD LANE have any available units?
601 BASHFORD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 601 BASHFORD LANE have?
Some of 601 BASHFORD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 BASHFORD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
601 BASHFORD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 BASHFORD LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 BASHFORD LANE is pet friendly.
Does 601 BASHFORD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 601 BASHFORD LANE offers parking.
Does 601 BASHFORD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 BASHFORD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 BASHFORD LANE have a pool?
No, 601 BASHFORD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 601 BASHFORD LANE have accessible units?
No, 601 BASHFORD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 601 BASHFORD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 BASHFORD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 BASHFORD LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 601 BASHFORD LANE has units with air conditioning.
