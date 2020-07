Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker oven range stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym playground pool package receiving tennis court yoga cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments fire pit guest parking key fob access online portal

Rose Hill of Alexandria blends the excitement of being centrally located in Northern Virginia with the tranquility of nature, amidst 10 lush acres. Conveniently located within walking distance of schools, fine dining and premier shopping, this Alexandria Virginia Apartment community features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom newly renovated apartment homes right in the heart of Alexandria Virginia!