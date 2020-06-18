All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:32 AM

Cameron Court

2700 Williamsburg St · (202) 751-2856
Location

2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 621-104 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,581

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

Unit 607-102 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,601

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

Unit 611-204 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,603

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

See 26+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 711-304 · Avail. now

$2,052

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit 701-303 · Avail. now

$2,073

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit 750-302 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cameron Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
extra storage
oven
walk in closets
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
alarm system
business center
elevator
24hr maintenance
bike storage
guest parking
package receiving
pet friendly
Bordering historic Old Town Alexandria, just outside the District of Columbia, Cameron Court provides the lifestyle you're looking for in the perfect location. Spacious townhomes and apartments with traditional charm coupled with modern conveniences and state-of-the-art amenities provide the perfect mix of comfort and convenience. Not only is your apartment at Cameron Court a wonderful place to come home to, you can enjoy a vast array of services in the neighborhood as well. The surrounding Alexandria area is filled with excellent schools, healthcare facilities, hotels, travel agencies, clubs and other vital services. There's also a multitude of entertainment options nearby, including movie theaters, golf courses, shopping malls, beauty salons and fine dining.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $400 amenity fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 (first pet), $250 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month (first pet), $35/month (additional pet)
restrictions: Please contact the leasing office for a full list of breed restrictions for dogs
Parking Details: Reserved parking: $55/month; Detached garage: $185/month.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $185/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cameron Court have any available units?
Cameron Court has 44 units available starting at $1,581 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cameron Court have?
Some of Cameron Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cameron Court currently offering any rent specials?
Cameron Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cameron Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Cameron Court is pet friendly.
Does Cameron Court offer parking?
Yes, Cameron Court offers parking.
Does Cameron Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cameron Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cameron Court have a pool?
Yes, Cameron Court has a pool.
Does Cameron Court have accessible units?
No, Cameron Court does not have accessible units.
Does Cameron Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cameron Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Cameron Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cameron Court has units with air conditioning.
