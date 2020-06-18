Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub extra storage oven walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access media room valet service cats allowed dogs allowed alarm system business center elevator 24hr maintenance bike storage guest parking package receiving pet friendly

Bordering historic Old Town Alexandria, just outside the District of Columbia, Cameron Court provides the lifestyle you're looking for in the perfect location. Spacious townhomes and apartments with traditional charm coupled with modern conveniences and state-of-the-art amenities provide the perfect mix of comfort and convenience. Not only is your apartment at Cameron Court a wonderful place to come home to, you can enjoy a vast array of services in the neighborhood as well. The surrounding Alexandria area is filled with excellent schools, healthcare facilities, hotels, travel agencies, clubs and other vital services. There's also a multitude of entertainment options nearby, including movie theaters, golf courses, shopping malls, beauty salons and fine dining.