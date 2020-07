Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access new construction dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center dog park fire pit guest suite online portal package receiving pool table

Luxury has never been so inspiring. At The Parker, distinctive features and one-of-a-kind amenities make it hard to leave home. But if you do head out, this brand new community is located less than 90 feet from the Huntington Metro Stop, which services Metro’s Yellow Line and offers residents quick, convenient access to downtown Washington, D.C., the Pentagon, Reagan National Airport and access to the Rosslyn?Ballston Corridor. The Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak are also one stop from the King Street Metro station. Leasing May 2015.