Amenities
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Arrive Alexandria is a luxury community in the historic neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia, providing easy access to Northern Virginia, the Washington DC Metro Area, and major employers such as the U.S. Patent & Trade Office, The Pentagon, Fort Belvoir, and Quantico. The nearby I-395, I-95, I-495, and Van Dorn Metro Station make commuting and traveling a breeze. Residents enjoy one bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans with picturesque views and amenities such as two fitness centers, a pool with sundeck, dog park, garage, and controlled access. Arrive Alexandria is a pet-friendly community, welcoming your four-legged friends with only a few breed restrictions.