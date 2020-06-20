All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

Arrive Alexandria

240 Yoakum Pkwy · (669) 200-6504
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 MONTH FREE! --- Apply by 7/15 & move in by 8/15 to get 1 free month!
Location

240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA 22304
London Park Apartments

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10214 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 10102 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 10615 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21315 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 894 sqft

Unit 10310 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 923 sqft

Unit 10117 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 974 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arrive Alexandria.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
concierge
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
e-payments
game room
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Arrive Alexandria is a luxury community in the historic neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia, providing easy access to Northern Virginia, the Washington DC Metro Area, and major employers such as the U.S. Patent & Trade Office, The Pentagon, Fort Belvoir, and Quantico. The nearby I-395, I-95, I-495, and Van Dorn Metro Station make commuting and traveling a breeze. Residents enjoy one bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans with picturesque views and amenities such as two fitness centers, a pool with sundeck, dog park, garage, and controlled access. Arrive Alexandria is a pet-friendly community, welcoming your four-legged friends with only a few breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: We have storage units on-site that are available for rent.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Arrive Alexandria have any available units?
Arrive Alexandria has 15 units available starting at $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Arrive Alexandria have?
Some of Arrive Alexandria's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arrive Alexandria currently offering any rent specials?
Arrive Alexandria is offering the following rent specials: 1 MONTH FREE! --- Apply by 7/15 & move in by 8/15 to get 1 free month!
Is Arrive Alexandria pet-friendly?
Yes, Arrive Alexandria is pet friendly.
Does Arrive Alexandria offer parking?
Yes, Arrive Alexandria offers parking.
Does Arrive Alexandria have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arrive Alexandria offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arrive Alexandria have a pool?
Yes, Arrive Alexandria has a pool.
Does Arrive Alexandria have accessible units?
Yes, Arrive Alexandria has accessible units.
Does Arrive Alexandria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arrive Alexandria has units with dishwashers.
Does Arrive Alexandria have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arrive Alexandria has units with air conditioning.

