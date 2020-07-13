All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like
Brookville Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
Brookville Townhomes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 PM

Brookville Townhomes

Open Now until 6pm
5402 Taney Ave · (703) 997-8240
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Brookville - Seminary Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5402 Taney Ave, Alexandria, VA 22304
Brookville - Seminary Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit NVD00853 · Avail. now

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit NVD00815 · Avail. now

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit RIPLE732 · Avail. now

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit riple774 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit NVD00779 · Avail. now

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit HRP05561 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brookville Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Please use our interactive website for choosing, leasing and applying for your new apartment home! Feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns, or if you are in need of additional information on a particular apartment home (3D floorplans, virtual tours, or pictures). In an effort to help facilitate a smooth virtual leasing campaign, we are currently refunding all application fees for approved applicants. We are here to help. Residents, please use our Rent Cafe Portal for communication. Feel free to contact us at any time with any questions or concerns.

Thank you,
Management

At Brookville Townhomes your satisfaction is important to us! Our community is nestled within a scenic tree-lined setting located on approximately 12-acres of natural woodland all in the heart of Alexandria, VA.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $60
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $40/month per pet.
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Storage Details: Attic or basement: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Brookville Townhomes have any available units?
Brookville Townhomes has 10 units available starting at $1,905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Brookville Townhomes have?
Some of Brookville Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brookville Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Brookville Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brookville Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Brookville Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Brookville Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Brookville Townhomes offers parking.
Does Brookville Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brookville Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brookville Townhomes have a pool?
No, Brookville Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Brookville Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Brookville Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Brookville Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brookville Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Brookville Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brookville Townhomes has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
New Brookside Apartments
601 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Kingsley
500 Madison St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 BedroomsAlexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly PlacesAlexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments WestEisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld TownBrookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University