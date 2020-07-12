/
462 Apartments for rent in Old Town North, Alexandria, VA
19 Units Available
The Kingsley
500 Madison St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,701
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,066
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
1121 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ grills, pool tables and yoga. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Near Alexandria community gardens and farmers' markets. Harris Teeter on-site.
15 Units Available
Gables Old Town North
525 Montgomery Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$2,094
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,317
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1183 sqft
Gables Old Town North embraces its historic setting and the community has become a choice for refined living.
1 Unit Available
1168 N PITT STREET
1168 North Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1712 sqft
Turn-key ready for immediate occupancy. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath. Living Room features Fireplace, French Doors with Plantation shutters enter on a Private Brick Patio.
1 Unit Available
1301 E ABINGDON DRIVE
1301 East Abingdon Drive, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
625 sqft
Highly sought after 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom located minutes away from everything Old Town has to offer. This is walking distance to Mount Vernon trail, close to the airport, easy access into DC and close to the Potomac River.
1 Unit Available
801 N Pitt St Unit 505
801 North Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,400
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located in Alexandria VA within walking distance to the Braddok RD Metro Station is this cute as can be unfurnished studio apartment available July 6th! The unit was recently renovated and all the kitchen appliances are brand new!! The location is
1 Unit Available
1202 N PITT STREET
1202 North Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1944 sqft
Beautifully maintained 4 story townhouse in highly coveted Old Town Alexandria.
1 Unit Available
1023 N ROYAL STREET
1023 North Royal Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,990
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant 1BR + Den in fantastic Abingdon Row. Two garage parking spaces G2-03 and G2-29, Stunningluxury residence. Light-filled open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
801 N PITT ST #1203
1203 North Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Stunning "Water Views". Spacious, sun filled open floor plan 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo. Large Gourmet kitchen w/gas cooking, stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator, and beautiful granite counters.
27 Units Available
The Asher
620 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,715
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,658
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1041 sqft
Uber trendy apartment homes within walking distance to the Potomac River. Community has underground parking, bike racks, and electric car charging stations. Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens and energy efficient private laundry.
18 Units Available
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,777
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,953
986 sqft
Life at Notch 8 doesnt stop when you come home it picks up. Situated in the center of Potomac Yard and just moments away from Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City and D.C., Notch 8 offers the perfect combination of livelihood and luxury.
43 Units Available
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,612
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,797
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1121 sqft
Unique and brand-new apartment community located just south of Washington, D.C. for easy commuting. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets, with an on-site internet cafe and pool.
13 Units Available
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,645
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
985 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
35 Units Available
Avalon Potomac Yard
731 Seaton Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,271
1158 sqft
Gorgeous, brand-new units featuring quartz countertops, hardwood flooring and a contemporary atmosphere. Community boasts a concierge and entertainment such as pool tables, shuffleboard and more. Within walking distance of the marina and Mt. Vernon Trail.
22 Units Available
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1066 sqft
Resort-style, Old Town living. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, alarm systems and garages. Green community featuring 24-hour concierge and gym. BBQ grill, fire pit, game room and pool.
28 Units Available
The Dalton
1225 1st St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,650
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
980 sqft
This community's residents have luxury amenities including a rooftop pool, conference spaces, and 24-hour fitness center. Indoors they're treated to gourmet-inspired kitchens, and in-unit laundry. The Potomac River, Interstate 495, and Waterfront Park are nearby.
42 Units Available
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,560
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
1 Unit Available
The Mill
515 North Washington Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Mill in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
31 Units Available
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1159 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly, green community near downtown DC. Luxury-style apartments, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour gym, Internet cafe, business center, clubhouse, BBQ/grill and pool.
9 Units Available
Station 650
650 Potomac Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,093
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the beautiful new Potomac Yard neighborhood, the apartments feature modern, upscale designs in luxury living. Amenities include pet grooming services and a clubhouse. Conveniently located five minutes from Washington, D.C.
24 Units Available
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,355
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
955 sqft
In Old Town, near Potomac River trails. Public transportation steps away. Recently renovated, hardwood floors, kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community. On-site laundry, BBQ grills, bike storage, elevator access.
1 Unit Available
505 E Luray Ave
505 East Luray Avenue, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1044 sqft
505 E Luray Ave Available 08/01/20 Cozy Townhome in Southern Del Ray with Double Driveway - This home features hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, back screened porch, basement rec room with half bath, ceiling fans, double driveway for
1 Unit Available
716 Bluemont Ave
716 Bluemont Avenue, Alexandria, VA
4 Bedrooms
$5,300
2526 sqft
716 Bluemont Ave Available 09/03/20 Stunning 4BR, 4.5BA, 4lvl Townhome in heart of Alexandria*This home has it all! - Magnificent 4 level, 4BR, 4.
1 Unit Available
503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B
503 East Alexandria Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,750
Location location location!! Fully furnished spacious studio english basement with it's own private entrance, available for immediate move in!! The kitchen and bathroom were recently renovated, the carpet was recently replaced and the unit was just
1 Unit Available
543 S Saint Asaph St
543 South Saint Asaph Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1260 sqft
Old Town Alexandria Townhouse - Property Id: 292359 BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN A GREAT LOCATION. An exquisite 3 bedroom / 2.
