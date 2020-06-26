All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:09 AM

528 N COLUMBUS ST

528 North Columbus Street · No Longer Available
Location

528 North Columbus Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
EXQUISITELY Remodeled 3BR END Unit TH in Heart of Old Town*Gourmet Kitchen w/Marble & Quartzite Ctrs, floor to ceiling maple cabinetry, Gaggenau Convection & steam ovens, warming drawer*Amazing bsmnt w/Stone bar*Barn doors*Office/Den*Surround Sound in Media Rm*Gym, 5 TVs, wine fridge & kegerator:[as-is]*Oasis backyard*Stone paver patio*Fenced yard*1/2 mi to METRO*APPLY ONLINE ~ LONGANDFOSTER.com; $55 per applicant ~ $143,500+ to qualify; credit score(s) 600+; non-smoking; pets =case by case; Currently Occupied & available January 20th! Sentrilock (front)door. Call with any questions: Bill Amery 703-577-7834

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 N COLUMBUS ST have any available units?
528 N COLUMBUS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 528 N COLUMBUS ST have?
Some of 528 N COLUMBUS ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 N COLUMBUS ST currently offering any rent specials?
528 N COLUMBUS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 N COLUMBUS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 N COLUMBUS ST is pet friendly.
Does 528 N COLUMBUS ST offer parking?
Yes, 528 N COLUMBUS ST offers parking.
Does 528 N COLUMBUS ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 528 N COLUMBUS ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 N COLUMBUS ST have a pool?
No, 528 N COLUMBUS ST does not have a pool.
Does 528 N COLUMBUS ST have accessible units?
No, 528 N COLUMBUS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 528 N COLUMBUS ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 N COLUMBUS ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 528 N COLUMBUS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 N COLUMBUS ST does not have units with air conditioning.

