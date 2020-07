Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking bbq/grill business center conference room courtyard guest suite lobby online portal package receiving

Welcome to Park Place at Van Dorn, an apartment community in Alexandria, VA. Inside our beautiful homes you'll discover no detail was overlooked as we offer nine foot ceilings, garden soaking tubs, contemporary white-on-white kitchens and spacious closets. Personalized options such as lofts, attached and detached garages, as well as optional storage, make every home a perfect fit. Our clubhouse hosts a Cyber Cafe, where you can gather for a cup of coffee or surf the web. We are also proud to feature a fitness center accessible 24 hours a day. With all these amenities, we're sure you'll agree that Park Place at Van Dorn is the place you'll love to call home!