All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like New Brookside Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
New Brookside Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

New Brookside Apartments

Open Now until 5:30pm
601 Four Mile Rd · (703) 420-5460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

601 Four Mile Rd, Alexandria, VA 22305

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 601408 · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 579 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from New Brookside Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
Welcome Home!
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Please use our interactive website for choosing, leasing and applying for your new apartment home! Feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns, or if you are in need of additional information on a particular apartment home (3D floorplans, virtual tours, or pictures). In an effort to help facilitate a smooth virtual leasing campaign, we are currently refunding all application fees for approved applicants. We are here to help. Residents, please use our Rent Cafe Portal for communication. Feel free to contact us at any time with any questions or concerns.

Thank you,
Management

Take a bike ride through Crystal City, grab a bite to eat in Del Ray, go shopping in Old Towne or explore Washington, DC. New Brookside Apartments is all about location, you can’t beat it! And even better,

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does New Brookside Apartments have any available units?
New Brookside Apartments has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does New Brookside Apartments have?
Some of New Brookside Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is New Brookside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
New Brookside Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is New Brookside Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, New Brookside Apartments is pet friendly.
Does New Brookside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, New Brookside Apartments offers parking.
Does New Brookside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, New Brookside Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does New Brookside Apartments have a pool?
Yes, New Brookside Apartments has a pool.
Does New Brookside Apartments have accessible units?
No, New Brookside Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does New Brookside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, New Brookside Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does New Brookside Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, New Brookside Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in New Brookside Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22306
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln
Alexandria, VA 22309
Del Ray Central
3051 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
The Stratford at Southern Towers
4901 Seminary Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter
Alexandria, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity