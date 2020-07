Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub carpet granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym game room on-site laundry parking pool garage media room package receiving tennis court alarm system green community pool table shuffle board bbq/grill internet access lobby

Carlyle Mill apartments in Alexandria, VA, are uniquely designed to reflect an authentic mill setting. Spacious apartments offer a range of options including fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. With a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, a resident game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center, there's always something to do. Carlyle Mill is conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495 and near Eisenhower Avenue, the Beltway, Telegraph Road, and Richmond Highway. We are steps away from one-of-a-kind shops, fine dining and exciting entertainment in Old Town Alexandria.