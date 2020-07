Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub oven recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access valet service cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room e-payments game room internet cafe media room package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet

The Porter Del Ray is an apartment community located in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia, that's convenient to Potomac Yard, Old Town, and downtown DC. We're a quick walk to the Braddock Road metro stop. Alexandria's Del Ray neighborhood is a truly unique, vibrant place to call home. Known for its independent retail shops, holistic health stores, street festivals and chef-driven restaurant scene, Del Ray has a character all on its own. And with The Birchmere legendary music venue just around the corner, you'll never have a dull moment, nor a dull meal, living at The Porter Del Ray!