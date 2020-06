518 S PAYNE STREET

Amenities

recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

CAVALIER HOMES - LIVING AT ITS BEST. If You Are Looking To Live In An Awesome Updated 3BR, 1.5BA Home In A Great Location With Crown Molding, Beautiful Harwood Flooring, A Walkout Basement With Separate Laundry Area That Is Just Perfect For Those Cozy Movie Nights, Or That Has A Fenced Back Yard With A Pergola And A Built-In Brick Grill That Was Made For Entertaining With Friends And Family That Is Within Walking Distance To Whole Foods, Restaurants, Shopping, And All Of The Charm That Old Towne Has To Offer, Then LOOK NO MORE!!! AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.